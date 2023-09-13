Body found inside car's trunk at popular Duluth sauna spa, police say

An investigation is underway outside the Jeju Sauna Spa, which is located on Gwinnett Place Drive, where police found the body in the trunk.

DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are now investigating after a body was found inside a car outside a popular sauna spa on Tuesday night.

Officers received a call about a suspicious person inside a car around 10:50 p.m. The caller told police they believed a person was dead inside the car. Police arrived outside the Jeju Sauna Spa, which is located on 3555 Gwinnett Place Drive, where they found the body in the trunk.

Homicide detectives and medical examiners responded to the scene to gather more information on what led to the person's death.

Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnett County Police said all evidence is still being investigated.

"We do not believe that the city or citizens needs to be worried or are in danger at this time," said Madiedo.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 770-513-5300. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or click here.

