SWAT situation leads to armed man shot, killed at Roswell gas station, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed overnight after a tense SWAT standoff outside a Roswell gas station Tuesday, according to Roswell Police.

At this time, the GBI has been brought in to investigate the situation, per custom.

Roswell Police said just before midnight Tuesday, they received a call about a suspicious person at the RaceTrac on E. Crossville Road.

There, the first officers found a man visibly armed with a handgun. They said he refused to follow their instructions and barricaded himself at the front of the store. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated.

Soon, North Fulton SWAT (which basically consists of Roswell, Alpharetta, and Milton officers) arrived on the scene and stayed for nearly two hours, according to authorities.

Police said negotiators tried to convince the suspect to surrender but he would not speak or put down his gun.

At that point, officers said the SWAT team "deployed several less-lethal options" but those did not work either. As the team began their approach on the suspect, they said he fired at them, so they shot back.

After being shot, shot man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.