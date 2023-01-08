Watch | Bodycam video shows Atlanta police arrest man fleeing on foot with machete

Atlanta Police Officers Arrest Machete-Wielding Prowler On July 28th, 2023, at approximately 5:08PM, officers responded to 1617 Memorial Drive SE on a call for a male attempting to burglarize a building. Upon arrival, the responding officer searched the outside of the building for the suspect and while doing so, was alerted by a witness that the suspect was fleeing the area on foot. The responding officer gave chase and once the officer caught up to the suspect, he noticed that the suspect was wielding a machete. The responding officer deployed his Taser to subdue the suspect, however, the Taser was not successful. The responding officer continued to follow the suspect to a nearby homeless encampment. The suspect attempted to conceal himself inside of his tent but after speaking to officers, dropped the machete and gave himself up. The suspect was placed into custody without issue and was charged with Loitering or Prowling (O.C.G.A. 16-11-36) and Obstruction of an Officer (O.C.G.A. 16-10-24). The suspect was transported to the Dekalb County jail.