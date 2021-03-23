10-year-old boy riding bike killed by hit-and-run driver, Rockdale deputies say

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Cherry Hill Lane.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old boy riding his bicycle on Monday night was killed by a hit-and-run driver, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Cherry Hill Lane, they said.

The boy was traveling along the westbound lane of Ebenezer Road when he was struck from behind by a light-colored 2006-2011 Toyota Camry or 2006-2008 Toyota Solara, they said.

The car, which may be silver in color, will have front end damage and will be missing the front grille Toyota emblem, the sheriff's office said. There may also be additional damage to the grille or front bumper.

The sheriff's office said the driver left the scene in the direction of Johnson Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's office or call 911.