Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said.

Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased.

Police told 11Alive that there were multiple witnesses inside the apartment where the shooting happened and no signs of forced entry.

Lt. Germain Dearlove said it is believed that an argument or dispute led to the shooting. He said they are looking to identify the suspect but are not releasing any further details. The deceased man has not been identified either.