Resident allegedly fires shots at Paulding deputies following domestic dispute; SWAT responds to scene

This started around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 10100 block of Buchanan Highway.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The SWAT team has been called out to a Paulding County home Thursday evening after deputies said a man allegedly fired shots at them and at a woman during a domestic dispute.

Deputies said they were told a male resident chased a female resident to the end of the road and fired several rounds at her. She was not hit, they said.

Someone passing by in the area picked her up and took her to a convenience store where 911 was called.

Paulding County authorities said when deputies arrived at the home, the male came out and fired several rounds at them. No deputies were hurt.