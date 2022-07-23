Police bodycam shows chase that preceded car break-in suspect's 55-foot jump off parking deck

The incident happened Friday morning. Police gave an update on the suspect's condition, saying he was stable.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released bodycam video of the chase through a parking deck that preceded a car break-in suspect's 55-foot jump escape attempt - with APD also providing an update on that suspect's condition as stable.

The incident occurred Friday morning at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road.

Police said they saw men in a car and issued commands to stop, but the driver rammed into a patrol car and another car. That drive was arrested, but the passenger fled and made the leap off the parking deck.

Police were additionally looking for a third individual tied to the incident.

In the bodycam video, the car can be seen peeling off in the parking deck as officers encounter it, then crashing just a few feet away.

As an officer arrests the driver, the passenger runs off from the scene with one officer giving chase. He is ultimately able to turn a few corners in the deck and the officer loses sight - according to APD, around this point the suspect jumped from the fifth floor of the deck.

"Guy just jumped down, he just jumped down," the officer says.

The video then shows another officer finding him on the ground below.

According to APD, three guns and equipment used for the break-ins were found at the scene.