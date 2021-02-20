Two men shot near Trader Joe's after leaving the Buckhead bar area

It happened outside of the Trader Joe's on Peachtree Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Two men were shot after leaving a social club in the Buckhead area overnight.

It happened outside of the Trader Joe's on Peachtree Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday. According to Atlanta Police, officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds.

The men were involved in a dispute with another group of unidentified men after leaving a social club in the area. One of the men in the other group pulled out a gun and shot both victims during the altercation, authorities said after a preliminary investigation.

Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are listed as stable, though their specific condition was not available.