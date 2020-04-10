Person shot near busy Buckhead thoroughfare

The victim was shot in the leg and is 'alert, conscious and breathing,' police say.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they are investigating after reports of a shooting in Buckhead on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Peachtree Road and Lindbergh Drive NE. Police said that a man was shot in the leg but is alert, conscious and breathing.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was planning to meet with a woman near the location but was confronted by a man with a gun instead.

The suspect fired the weapon toward the victim striking him in the leg before escaping from the scene.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and said that preliminary details may change as it continues.