Burglars break into 132 vehicles at Stockbridge apartment complexes

Police said five to six males are believed to be involved.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — More than 130 vehicles were broken into at two Stockbridge apartment complexes.

Police said the break-ins happened overnight Sunday at The Abbey at Eagles Landing Apartments and North Park at Eagles Landing Apartments. A total of 132 vehicles were involved according to Stockbridge Police Department with the burglars shattering windows to see if they could swipe valuables.

Around five to six males were seen breaking into the vehicles, police said, but they left in a dark-colored sedan before officers arrived.