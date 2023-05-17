19-year-old dies after getting chased, jumped in Cartersville: Sheriff's office

Witnesses told investigators that Caleb Demond Thomas was seen running from the vehicle then the two men attacked him, according to authorities.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff's Office investigators are trying to find two men they say chased down a 19-year-old and jumped him, leaving him with injuries that ultimately killed him.

Deputies are now searching for two men that were in a silver, four-door Toyota Tacoma. It was parked in a cul-de-sac of Parkway Station Drive in Cartersville on Tuesday, witnesses said to deputies. They were originally dispatched to Parkway Station Drive SE near Grand Central Way.

Witnesses told investigators that Caleb Demond Thomas was seen running from the vehicle, then the two men attacked him before hopping back into their truck and driving off, according to the sheriff's office.

First responders were called to treat Thomas' injuries at the scene. He was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Hospital where he died from his injuries.