ATLANTA -- A vehicle crashed after attempting to run from police Thursday evening.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown, authorities tried to stop a Dodge Challenger with three people inside near Piedmont Road NE and Lakeshore Drive NE.

APD said the vehicle hit other cars trying to flee from officers. Police lost sight of the car, but they later found out the Challenger had crashed into stairs at an address on Monroe Drive.

Officers went to that scene and confirmed that it was the same Challenger that didn't stop in the Piedmont Road area.

Two of the men had left the scene, but one person was still there.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

