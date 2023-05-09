x
Crime

6-year-old hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

APD said the child was taken to the hospital to be treated.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking into a shooting that left a 6-year-old hurt Tuesday evening, they said.

It happened at an apartment complex. According to officers, they responded to 3136 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW just after 5 p.m. about a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a child injured from a gunshot wood.

The 11Alive SkyTracker and a crew went to the scene. Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot near one of the buildings.

APD said the 6-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated. The child was breathing and alert when they arrived at the scene. Officers said they detained a possible suspect. Additional details about the person and the victim have not been released.

Investigators came to the scene to look into what happened. This investigation is ongoing.

   

