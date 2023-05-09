Woman killed in road rage shooting after multi-car crash: APD

Information is limited at this time, but police said it happened around 2 a.m. on Brown Mills Road, south of the Brown's Mill Golf Course and east of Interstate 75.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly road rage shooting in the southwest part of the city, according to officers on Tuesday morning.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and officers said a woman was shot and killed. APD has not provided information on what led to the shooting, how the crash happened or if anyone has been arrested. Officers did add that everyone involved stayed at the scene of the crash but did not say if this included the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.