7-year-old boy killed in DeKalb County gas station shooting, father faces second degree murder charge

Police had few additional details Tuesday morning about the incident that happened Monday evening.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday evening at a DeKalb County gas station, police said.

There were few details about what exactly happened, but the DeKalb County Police Department said the boy's 42-year-old father had been arrested and is facing charges including one count of second degree murder and two counts of second degree cruelty to children.

How the child was shot and killed, and how the father's charges related to the shooting, were unclear.

According to DKPD, officers responded to the Texaco station on Rock Chapel Road around 6:30 p.m. for a person shot call.

"A 7-year-old male was confirmed deceased. As a result of the investigation, the child’s father... was arrested and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail," a statement said.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn went to the scene Monday night, but there were no details available at that time.

Police were combing for evidence for nearly two hours, focusing efforts on gas pump four. The scene cleared by 10:30 p.m.

.@DeKalbCountyPD investigating a death at Texaco Food Mart on Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia. This is near Maddox Road. Initially we were told this involved a shooting. Working to get details confirmed by DDKP. Scene has cleared. pic.twitter.com/HEEm1AESEF — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 5, 2023