DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A fast-food restaurant manager is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an armed robbery just after midnight, Wednesday.

Police said the victim, a manager at the Church's Chicken in the 6100 block of Covington Highway in DeKalb County, had just closed up shop and was heading to his car when the shooter appeared.

The gunman, described only as a man who appeared to be in his 20s, allegedly ran up and took money from the manager before shooting him and running into the woods.

Police said the victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is now listed as stable - though his exact condition is still unknown.

This is at least the second robbery that left a restaurant worker with a gunshot wound in mere days in DeKalb County. On Monday, a Waffle House employee was shot around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Columbia and Memorial drives.

Also happening earlier in the week, DeKalb police responded to a Popeyes on Panola Road where a triple shooting ultimately left one person dead, though, the motive in that shooting is still unclear.

Police have not released any details to suggest any of the crimes are related.

© 2018 WXIA