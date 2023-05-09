Man allegedly attempted stabbing spree in Clayton County, suspected of killing 1

The incident occurred last Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody in Clayton County after allegedly attempting a stabbing spree last week, with one person later found dead that police believe was killed by the suspect.

The incident occurred last Wednesday, Aug. 30. Clayton County Police say that officers were called to a location on Tara Blvd. regarding a man carrying a 2x4 wooden plank and allegedly throwing it at a car.

At that point, another call came in about an attempted stabbing.

An officer "encountered the suspect... who was still holding a knife in his hand," CCPD said. He was held at gunpoint and taken into custody without incident, the department added.

They said the investigation revealed that moments before, the suspect had gone to a person sitting in their car, "produced a knife, and began stabbing the victim through the window."

The suspect allegedly then "opened the door and continued to stab the victim." Police said he then went to a nearby car with four people in it and attempted to get into it.

"All occupants exited the vehicle and ran away as (the suspect) followed then while wielding the knife," CCPD said.

That accounted for five charges of aggravated assault plus others including motor vehicle hijacking.

Early the next morning, police said they discovered a man on N. Main Street in the parking lot of a business who had been stabbed to death.

"Upon investigating, it was discovered that prior to the aforementioned incidents, (the suspect) was in the company of the deceased male," CCPD said. "(The suspect) is considered to be the primer suspect in this case as well."