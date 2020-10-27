Four teens charged in Clayton State University shooting

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men are asked to call police.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton State University student remains in critical condition following a shooting last week in a dormitory, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Monday. They are now looking for four men they believe were involved.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, university police responded to the shooting at Laker Hall. The GBI was called to assist with the incident.

Following an investigation, the GBI identified Zydarius Arkady Brewer, 18; Braylen Tremaine Staples, 19; Ra’him Sykes, 18; and, Terrance Woods, 18, as suspects in the crime.

Police were able to identify a vehicle belonging to one of the men as it was leaving campus through surveillance. The car was located in LaGrange around 1:30 p.m., however, the four men were not inside.

All four of the suspects are from LaGrange and none of them are students at Clayton State University, the GBI said. They also said that the shooting is not believed to be random.

They are being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, both felony charges.

The GBI, Clayton State University Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for the suspects. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, the GBI at 1-800-597-8477, or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.