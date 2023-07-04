2 hurt after shooting near Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Two people are recovering after getting shot in Atlanta on the Fourth of July.
Atlanta Police Department officers were called to 532 Cleveland Ave SW outside of an apartment complex, not far from Hutchinson Elementary School.
Police said the two people were breathing and conscious. Investigators are still working to learn the circumstances around the shooting.
