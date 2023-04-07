Deadly shooting at south Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting at the Grove Adams Park apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they got a call around 3 p.m. about a person shot at the apartments-- located at the 1900 block of Delowe Drive.
Officers said they found a man shot to death on scene.
No other details were released. 11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more about what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.