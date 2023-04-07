Deadly shooting at south Atlanta apartment complex, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting at the Grove Adams Park apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they got a call around 3 p.m. about a person shot at the apartments-- located at the 1900 block of Delowe Drive.

Officers said they found a man shot to death on scene.

No other details were released. 11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more about what happened.

