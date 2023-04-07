'It fractured her spine' | Mother seeks legal action after 2-year-old shot in Decatur leaving her paralyzed from waist down

The toddler was shot on the night of June 20.

DECATUR, Ga. — A 2-year-old is recovering in the hospital after getting shot in a Decatur apartment complex, according to the family's legal team.

An online fundraiser has identified the child as Harmonie and was started by her mother, Ms. Flood. Flood has hired Morgan & Morgan to explore legal action and they have asked to not share her full name at this time.

"Unfortunately she was shot in her lower left back and it fractured her spine and hit a couple things on the inside of her stomach the doctors said she won't walk again," the fundraiser description reads, "also she won't be able to urinate on her up but that's up to the man upstairs."

The toddler was shot along Maypop Lane at Arborside Apartment Homes on June 20. DeKalb County Police Department said two others were hurt in the shooting but were expected to survive. Police described the child's injuries as life-threatening. So far, no arrests or suspects have been named in the case.

In a news release, Flood's legal team said the toddler is now paralyzed from the waist down.

"Ms. Flood has retained Morgan & Morgan to investigate possible legal action against the owner(s) of Aborside Apartment Homes. The factors to be examined include whether the complex provided adequate security to keep its residents safe," her legal team said in a prepared statement.

11Alive reached out to the owners of the apartment complex. It has not responded yet.

As the criminal and civil cases play out, Flood said on the fundraising page that her daughter has a long road to recovery as she is now receiving inpatient therapy.

"Anything helps, even just prayers," she said.