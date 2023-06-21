Shootings leave multiple victims in southwest Atlanta and Dekalb County

The authorities are actively investigating the incidents and urging the community to come forward with any information that may assist in solving these crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Shootings have rocked both southwest Atlanta and DeKalb County, leaving multiple victims injured and claiming the lives of two young individuals in less than 12 hours.

The authorities are actively investigating the incidents and urging the community to come forward with any information that may assist in solving these crimes.

In southwest Atlanta, a fatal shooting occurred on Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of two young men aged between 18 and 21. A third victim, also in a similar age range, was injured and hospitalized. The Atlanta Police Department believes the shooting was a targeted attack, although no further details about the suspect have been released.

The incident occurred at 765 McDaniel St. SW, near the Heritage Station Senior housing community and Gideons Elementary School. Investigators are examining evidence, including shell casings and potential surveillance footage, to piece together the sequence of events.

Then later that night and into the morning, two separate shooting incidents occurred in DeKalb County involving children.

On Tuesday night, a 2-year-old child and another individual were shot on Maypop Lane in Decatur. The DeKalb County Police Department responded to the scene and promptly transported the victims to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. While the child's injuries were life-threatening, the second victim is expected to recover. The police are actively investigating the incident and have not yet revealed the connection between the victims or provided additional details.

In a separate incident in Stonecrest on Wednesday morning, another child, this time a 5-year-old, along with two adults, were shot. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting on Meadowood Ridge but found no one at the scene upon arrival.

Shortly after, the wounded individuals were brought to Hillandale Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives from the DeKalb County Police Department are diligently pursuing leads and seeking further information to gain a clearer understanding of the incident.