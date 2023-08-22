Fulton County man asked to have his car returned. Then he was shot and killed

Police were notified and responded to a call at around 3:06 p.m. at a home located at 2817 Aiden Court.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Three people -- including the victim's girlfriend -- are facing murder charges after a man was shot to death inside his College Park home earlier this month, according to authorities.

The three suspects named by College Park Police include Jamal Hendricks, Reshayla Alonza and Skylar Monai Williams. Police also believe there's a fourth suspect in the case.

A warrant for one of the suspects indicates Abhishek Bharadwaj was shot and killed on Aug. 7. Police responded to a call at a home in the 2800 block Aiden Court where they found Bharadwaj lying on the floor. He had been shot in the face, according to police. College Park first responders and Grady medical services arrived on the scene and pronounced Bharadwaj deceased, the warrant said.

Surveillance video obtained by police from neighbors showed the moments leading up to the shooting, according to warrants. Authorities said the videos show a black Nissan Sentra stop near the home and two women and a man exit the car. According to witnesses at the scene, the three entered the home through an open garage door.

Bharadwaj was killed while his child was inside the home, the records show.

"Hendricks came into the residence and murdered the child's father," one of the warrants states.

Witnesses also identified Williams and Alonza as suspects who were there when the homicide occurred.

Bharadwaj's father, according to warrants, informed police about an argument that happened earlier in the day between his son and Alonza, who was the victim's girlfriend.

According to the father, Alonza had his son's 2016 Mercedes Benz and did not want to return it to him. He stated that his son convinced Alonza to return the car on the day of the shooting. When Alonza arrived at the home, Bharadwaj kicked her out of the car and drove away. Bharadwaj's father said he tried offering Alonza money to get a taxi which she refused and was then picked up by a rideshare vehicle.

Further investigation by police revealed Williams graduated with Alonza and Hendricks at a high school in East Point.