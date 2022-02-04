Clayton County Police investigate deadly shooting at College Park shopping center

Clayton County Police said a man was shot and killed and no arrests have been made.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a shopping center in College Park.

Authorities were called to the 5400 block of River Station Boulevard Saturday. Their investigation spanned to West Fayetteville Road in the River Station Plaza, police said.

Officers said one person was shot and killed. 11Alive has a crew at the scene of the shooting.

Lashawn Hood said the teenage boy who was shot and killed was her cousin. She said he was known to loved ones as "China."

"He was a 17-year-old who went through school, homeschooled and went to college and got his master barber license, new owner of a business," she said. "Just a motivated child."

Hood said he was standing outside of a barbershop when the gunfire went off.

"The gun violence in the city has just gotten to a point where innocent people lives are being taken," she said.

Hood described the teen as a child who loved his parents and was very family-oriented.

"He was a very good kid," she said.