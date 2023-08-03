Conyers Police issue reward for suspect in home invasion

This all happened at the Keswick Village Apartments.

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police have issued a $2,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect in a terrifying home invasion case.

On Wednesday, July 26, officers said a woman called saying a man had entered her apartment after following her son in with a handgun to his head.

Officers add that the suspect allegedly demanded money from the woman and stole her phone, along with another handgun.

A sketch of the suspect is pictured in the post below.

Posted by Conyers Police Department on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Police describe him as being anywhere from 28 to 30 years old, about 5'4" in height, and with shoulder length braids and chin hair. In addition, they said he also may have tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS or you can submit an anonymous tip online.