Pedestrian killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, police searching for car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said Thursday they're looking for the car suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Monday just after midnight, according to a social media post by the Clayton County Police Department. They said it happened on Panhandle Road in the Hampton area, with a passerby calling police to report a man lying on the side of the road.

Officer responded and discovered a 25-year-old victim identified as Markevius Clayton. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to Clayton County Police, their investigation suggests a car was traveling north on Panhandle Road when the accident occurred. That car is believed to be either a 2018 Ford Fusion or Ford Escape, white or light-colored and missing a right-side mirror with possible other damage on the right side.

The department provided model photos of the possible car involved.

"This investigation is still ongoing at this time; therefore, additional details are limited," a statement said. "The Clayton County Police Department is asking for assistance in locating this vehicle or reporting any information you may have in reference to this fatal accident. Please call Detective Keith Jones of the CCPD Traffic Unit at 678-618-2565 or call 770-477-3550."

The Clayton County incident is one of two hit-and-runs in metro Atlanta that left pedestrians dead on Monday; the other occurred in Cobb County.