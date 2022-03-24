Man killed after 'multiple shots' overnight in Atlanta, police say

Police said they were called to the intersection of Smith Street SW and Mary Street SW around 12:15 a.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early on Thursday morning.

Police went to Smith Street and Mary Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta around 12:15 a.m. after they said they received reports of shots fired in the area.

APD said when they arrived, they found a man dead who was shot multiple times.

They have not made any arrests in this case and do not know if the victim lived around that area. However, APD said they believe the victim is in his 20s.

Police added that they are interviewing witnesses and neighbors.

The homicide commander with APD, Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, said they had not established a motive, and it was too early for information on the suspect.

"We've done a substantial amount of work, but there's still a lot of work to be done," Woolfolk said.

