Loganville daycare worker charged with child cruelty

Police said it happened at Strong Roots Academy.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A daycare worker at a Loganville child care center was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a child, the police department said on Saturday.

It happened at Strong Roots Academy on 101 Generation Road on Friday. Loganville Police Department said they received a call about "an assault on a child by a staff member." Police said when they arrived, the suspect had left the area but was found close by.