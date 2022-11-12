x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Loganville daycare worker charged with child cruelty

Police said it happened at Strong Roots Academy.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A daycare worker at a Loganville child care center was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a child, the police department said on Saturday. 

It happened at Strong Roots Academy on 101 Generation Road on Friday. Loganville Police Department said they received a call about "an assault on a child by a staff member." Police said when they arrived, the suspect had left the area but was found close by. 

The department said the 25-year-old employee was taken into custody and charged with cruelty to children. Loganville Police did not release any other information about the incident.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with box cutter, airline says

Before You Leave, Check This Out