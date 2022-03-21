Decatur Police looking for 2 suspects, car after shooting at apartment complex

Decatur Police said a lacrosse game was taking place at Ebster Field, a short distance away from the shooting, and clarified no one was hurt.

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police are looking for two suspects and a black Chevrolet Impala with damage on the front driver's side after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said at 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the Allen Wilson Terrace Apartments near Electric Avenue and Robin Street in Decatur in reference to a shooting.

"While our investigation is ongoing, we feel it is important to update the public with the facts of the case," Decatur Police wrote in a Facebook post.

According to police, two people got out of the black Chevrolet Impala and began shooting at another group of people standing outside of the apartments (pictured below). No one was struck by any of the shots that were fired, police said.

Authorities added the car currently does not have a license plate.

Decatur Police said a lacrosse game was taking place at Ebster Field, a short distance away from the shooting.

"While no shots were directed toward the field or its participants, an incident of this magnitude is certainly alarming and terrifying to experience," the police department wrote. "Here at the Decatur Police Department, we take acts such as this one personally, and we will investigate them expeditiously and thoroughly. While we cannot undo the act itself, we can assure you that we are doing everything that we can to locate those individuals responsible for this crime and hold them accountable for their actions."

Decatur Police said that safety in the community is its top priority as the investigation remains ongoing. The police department is working with the City of Decatur Active Living Department to ensure future sporting events are safe at Ebster Field.

"While it is easy to say crime can happen anywhere, it is never acceptable when it happens to you. This was an atrocious act, and the members of the Decatur Police Department are personally invested in solving this crime," Decatur Police wrote.