DeKalb authorities seek new information in two-year-old gas station murder case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two years on from a murder at a DeKalb County gas station that left a 20-year-old dead, authorities are seeking fresh leads in the case.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office is putting out the call for any information in the shooting death of Keng Wilson. Two suspects still remain at large, according to the DA's Office.

In a release, DeKalb DA Sherry Boston's Office provided two photos of suspects who are still being sought in the murder of Wilson, who had gone for a fill-up at a gas station on Rockbridge Road on July 8, 2021 when he was confronted by 26-year-old Joshua Simpson and shot to death.

Simpson was arrested a month later and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the DA's Office, surveillance video showed Simpson and two other unidentified shooters open fire at Wilson.

"Surveillance images show one suspect (Photo 1) wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt with a large graphic, blue jeans and a patterned bucket hat. The second suspect (Photo 2) was photographed in a white t-shirt with dark jeans and a black backpack," the release said.

The DA's Office described the confrontation resulting in Wilson's death:

Surveillance video showed Wilson arrive at the gas station, walk around the side of the building, walk inside the store, then fill up his car with gas. It was at this time Defendant Simpson confronted Wilson and the two exchanged words. During the argument, Defendant Simpson removed a gun from his waistband and walked around to the front of Wilson’s vehicle to prevent him from leaving.