Video | Atlanta nail salon robbery attempt doesn't get very far, as patrons largely ignore it

ATLANTA — A video showing an attempted robbery at an Atlanta was released by Crime Stoppers in Atlanta to aid in the search for the suspect on Thursday.

It happened on Monday, July 3, according to the Atlanta Police Department, at Nail First, situated at 2625 Piedmont Rd. NE.

Surveillance footage reveals a man entering the establishment wearing a distinctive blue hat, sunglasses and blue jeans. Upon entering, the suspect immediately demanded that everyone get on the ground and hand over their money.

Despite the suspect's demands, the video shows patrons and employees choosing not to comply. Most individuals remained in their positions, seemingly unswayed by the suspect's threats. However, one woman near the door opted to exit the premises while the suspect was occupied, attempting to gain control over the situation.

The suspect, with his hand inside a bag, can be seen pacing briefly inside the establishment before ultimately deciding to leave without further confrontation. The video captures the suspect exiting the premises and fleeing the scene in a silver sedan.

In their efforts to bring the suspect to justice, the Atlanta Police Department is relying on the assistance of the public. Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the individual in the video or possesses any relevant information to come forward.