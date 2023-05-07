DeKalb Police make new plea for details in shooting that left 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down

It's been two weeks since the shooting happened on 80 Maypop Lane and no arrests have been made.

DeKalb County Police are desperate for answers after a shooting left three people injured, including a 2-year-old girl who is now paralyzed from the waist down.

'No detail is too small," said officials as they ask for the public's help in providing information leading up to an arrest or any other information in this incident.

The DeKalb County Police Department said two others were hurt in the shooting but were recovering.

Investigators initially said the shooting did not appear to be random.

The mother of the toddler is now seeking legal action.

An online fundraiser has identified the child as Harmonie and was started by her mother, Ms. Flood. Flood has hired Morgan & Morgan to explore legal action and they have asked to not share her full name at this time.

"Unfortunately she was shot in her lower left back and it fractured her spine and hit a couple things on the inside of her stomach the doctors said she won't walk again," the fundraiser description reads, "also she won't be able to urinate on her up but that's up to the man upstairs."

In a news release, Flood's legal team said the toddler is now paralyzed from the waist down.

"Ms. Flood has retained Morgan & Morgan to investigate possible legal action against the owner(s) of Aborside Apartment Homes. The factors to be examined include whether the complex provided adequate security to keep its residents safe," her legal team said in a prepared statement.

As the criminal and civil cases play out, Flood said on the fundraising page that her daughter has a long road to recovery as she is now receiving inpatient therapy.

11Alive reached out to the owners of the apartment complex. It has not responded yet.

Detectives with DeKalb County Police Department are still looking into the circumstances of the shooting and have not provided any further information.