Man shot in leg at DeKalb Family Dollar, police say

The shooting seems to stem from a shoplifting incident, authorities say.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is suffering from a serious injury Thursday night after DeKalb County Police said he was shot at a Family Dollar store.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the budget store in a shopping plaza off Clifton Church Road SE, not far from Interstate 285. As officers arrived at the Family Dollar on Bouldecrest Road, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the leg, according to a department news release. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

As of 9:30 p.m., officers were canvassing the area for evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Investigators said, so far, it seems multiple people were shoplifting when an employee confronted the group. During the confrontation, the man was shot. The alleged shoplifters ran from the store.