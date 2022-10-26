Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Hall County | What we know

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the situation.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Hall County.

The sheriff's office there said one of their deputies shot and killed a man Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. near Gilmer Road, just off Highway 52.

According to them, a call about a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road came in. Once a deputy arrived, he found a man and woman standing outside of that vehicle.

That's when, according to the sheriff's office, the man pulled out his gun and started shooting. The deputy shot back and killed the man.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the woman ran off but was caught a short time later. She was taken to the hospital.

It is not clear at the moment if she was injured as a result of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.