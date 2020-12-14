x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Crime

GBI investigating after deputy shoots suspect who shot two people in Clayton County, sheriff says

The sheriff's office said that two people had been shot in the initial incident and that a deputy shot the alleged suspect after arriving at the scene.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after a Clayton County sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who allegedly shot two people during a domestic dispute, they said.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and members of the Clayton County Police Department were called to the incident on Ward Lane Sunday around 5:35 p.m.

The sheriff's office said that two people had been shot in the initial incident and that a deputy shot the alleged suspect after arriving at the scene.

According to a release, a Clayton County sheriff's deputy was the first to arrive on the scene. The deputy encountered and shot 36-year-old Twanetta Griffey, of Stone Mountain, during the incident. A gun was found near Griffey, the press release detailed. Authorities said she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Deputy shoots suspect who shot two people in Clayton County, sheriff says

The GBI said the deputy was not injured during the incident. 

The Clayton County Police Department is still investigating the initial homicide and shooting that occurred a few doors away from the officer-involved shooting.

This is the 91st officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020, they said.