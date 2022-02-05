Douglasville Police search for suspect in road rage shooting

Police said the shooting happened on I-20 eastbound Sunday.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Police in Douglasville are searching for a woman accused of shooting another driver in the face. According to them, it was road rage.

In this picture, you can see the woman pointing something that appears to be a gun out of the window of a black sedan.

Police said the shooting happened on I-20 eastbound Sunday around 4:40 p.m.

They add that the woman got off at the Chapel Hill Road exit. There is currently a $5,000 reward for information in the case.