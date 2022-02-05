Douglasville Police search for suspect in road rage shooting

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Police in Douglasville are searching for a woman accused of shooting another driver in the face. According to them, it was road rage.
In this picture, you can see the woman pointing something that appears to be a gun out of the window of a black sedan.
Police said the shooting happened on I-20 eastbound Sunday around 4:40 p.m.
They add that the woman got off at the Chapel Hill Road exit. There is currently a $5,000 reward for information in the case.
11Alive has reached out to police to see if they can tell us how the victim is doing. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.