Drug dealers arrested following overdose of 17-year-old girl, Conyers Police say

CONYERS, Ga. — Two people were arrested after a teen girl overdosed on counterfeit narcotics, according to Conyers Police Department.

Police were called to a home along Travers Creek Trail around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday. Reports stated that a person was "unresponsive and not breathing."

Officers arrived, found the 17-year-old girl and tried to save her life until EMS came and took her to the hospital. Unfortunately, police said, the teen died at the hospital.

Investigators found the drugs and said they were "designed to look like Oxycodone," which resulted in the overdose. The police department uncovered more information through their investigation, which led them to 24-year-old Diamond Bundy and 25-year-old Devail McCoy.

Police said these two sold the teen the fake drugs at a local hotel.

The two are in custody at the Rockdale County Jail, charged with distributing counterfeit narcotics and felony murder.