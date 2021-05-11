Drugs, firearms and $12,000 cash recovered as 7 arrested in APD narcotics raid

The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit has conducted a raid, leading to the arrest of multiple suspects and the confiscation of several items.

ATLANTA — Several suspects have been arrested, plus a large number of narcotics, weapons, and money have been confiscated following a narcotics raid, the Atlanta Police Department said. Known gang members were among the suspects arrested in the raid.

On November 3, 2021, narcotics investigators executed a search warrant for a Southwest Atlanta apartment. The investigators arrested seven suspects, recovered a large amount of narcotics, seven firearms, and over $12,000 in cash. Two of the seven recovered firearms were determined to be stolen.

The investigation began in September 2021, the Atlanta Police Department reported. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit received multiple tips from Crime Stoppers, a tip line set up through the Atlanta Police Foundation, regarding illegal activity at an apartment in Southwest Atlanta. Following an investigation, it was determined that narcotics were being sold from the apartment. A search warrant was obtained as a result of the information gathered in the investigation.

Here are some photos from the items that were confiscated: pic.twitter.com/6zXoU9YVHv — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) November 8, 2021

Two known gang members were among the seven arrested in the raid. A full list of the narcotics confiscated in the raid may be viewed below.

• 174 grams of cocaine

• 217 MDMA pills

• 348 Xanax pills

• 345 grams of marijuana

• 90 oxycodone pills

• 243 amphetamine pills