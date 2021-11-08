Man shot several times, found dead on side of Forest Park road

Police say they're still working to find out what led up to the man's death.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police are investigating what led up to a man being shot and killed after finding his body in Forest Park on Monday.

Officers said the man was left for dead on the side of the road and investigating his death as a homicide.

Police responded to reports of a person down around 5:15 a.m. and arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground in the 4600 block of Jonesboro Road, according to a statement from the Forest City Police Department.

Investigators said they are withholding the victim's name until his family has been notified.

The department's criminal investigation division is currently working to find who shot the man.