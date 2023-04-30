1 killed in shooting at East Point MARTA station, police say

Two people are in custody.

EAST POINT, Ga. — A person is dead after a shooting at MARTA's East Point station Sunday afternoon.

MARTA Police Department said officers were called to the station around 3 p.m. after the victim was shot on the platform. The person was rushed to the hospital where they died, police said.

Two people are in custody, Maj. Matthew Carrier with MARTA PD said. East Point Police said it was assisting with the investigation.

Carrier said detectives are still arriving at the MARTA station and collecting evidence. They are working to review the surveillance video and once they finish, the station will reopen.

The transit authority posted an update to social media warning customers of "an emergency situation" that has temporarily suspended rail service. The red line runs through MARTA's East Point station and travels to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Due to an emergency situation at East Point, rail service is temporarily suspended at East Point. We apologize for the inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) April 30, 2023

As of 5 p.m., red line trains are only servicing from North Springs to Five Points via the southbound platform. Gold line trains will continue to the airport, according to MARTA.

Bus shuttles have been established at East Point, College Park and Lakewood MARTA stops to assist rail riders with getting to their destination.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.