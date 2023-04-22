Fake police officer caught with drugs by Marietta Police

Marietta Police also said the security guard also had an outer vest carrier holding a taser, a gun belt with a fake handgun, a baton, and pepper spray.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Security guard arrested for impersonating a police officer and drug possession at Marietta nightclub, according to police on Saturday.

Around 1:13 a.m. on April 16, a Marietta Police officer said he noticed a security officer from the night club, "Las Nena's," wearing a long sleeve shirt with an imprint that read "Police" on the sleeves. Marietta Police also said the security guard had an outer vest carrier holding a taser, a gun belt with a fake handgun, a baton, and pepper spray.

The security guard also had what appeared to be an outer vest carrier, a taser, a gun belt with a fake handgun, a baton, and pepper spray. The officer approached the security officer, identified as Raymond Marti, and asked if he was a police officer.

"I started to walk up to the Security Officer, but as soon as he saw me, he turned around and walked inside, "Las Nena`s," Marietta Police Officer Jimenez said in the report. "I was able to get him to come outside again, but at that point, he came back out with his sleeves rolled up."

Once back outside, the officer asked for the guard's name. He complied, telling the officer his name and providing his Georgia driver's license when asked for identification. However, when asked for proof of his law enforcement status, the guard could not provide any documentation. The officer then asked if he was POST-certified in Georgia and had any certificate to prove it. The guard claimed he had left his certificate in his car.

While walking to the man's car, he turned around and said he was not a police officer. The officer immediately detained the man and read him his Miranda rights.

During a search, the officer found a clear plastic bag containing multiple small plastic bags with a white powdery substance in the man's right cargo pocket. The security guard told police that he'd found the bag while doing security checks in the restroom and did not know what it contained.

The officer conducted a field drug test on the white powder and confirmed it was cocaine, bagged in five separate bags.

When asked why he was wearing the "Police" shirt and carrying the weapons, the man told police he wore them as a crime deterrent to avoid fights in "Las Nena's." Police subsequently arrested him for impersonating a police officer and drug possession.