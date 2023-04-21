Atlanta Police want to speak to this person as detectives investigate Koko Da Doll killing

APD did not say the individual was a suspect.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released a video Friday showing an individual they are trying to identify as detectives investigate the killing of Koko Da Doll.

The 35-year-old transgender woman was the star of the documentary "Kokomo City." She was killed in a shooting at 2457 M.L.K. Jr. Dr., the address for the Holmes Shopping Plaza, on Tuesday night.

CrimeStoppers Atlanta put out a notice Friday afternoon with a video of a person that APD's Homicide Unit wants to identify "to assist with the current investigation."

APD did not identify Koko Da Doll as the homicide victim in this case, but date and the address align with the night and location of the documentary star's killing.

The individual in the video was not identified as a suspect or person of interest. It's not clear what connection police might think the person has to the case.

Anyone with information on Koko's case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

More on the Koko Da Doll case

Her case is one of three recent shootings involving transgender women being investigated by APD. APD said the shootings are unrelated. Investigators are currently working on each case.

11Alive previously reported about Ashley Burton. She was shot and killed at the City Park Apartments on Fairburn Road on April 11.

11Alive verified through an online fundraiser that Koko Da Doll -- also known by her loved ones as Rasheeda Williams- was who was killed in the incident on April 18 at the Holmes Shopping Plaza.

"This is such a tragic moment for our family. We lost a beautiful soul to a senseless murder," the online fundraiser read. "Koko was one of Atlanta’s finest and most loving transgender women. Koko had a heart of gold and spread nothing but love and light to those she came across. To know Koko is to love her, she loved her family and friends to the core of her heart."

11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with Koko's best friend Dominque Silver, who added, “Koko Da Doll was a light to all of us in the trans community; with her music career on the rise and the movie coming out soon, Koko was a pioneer in the community, and her legacy will live on with all of us.”

The online fundraiser described Koko as ambitious, always being there for her family and friends and having a smile that could light up a room.

"When Koko entered the room she always brought her beautiful bright smile, you couldn’t help but to embrace her! She cherished her love(d) ones and we cherished and embraced her! She chased her dreams as an artist and entertainer," according to the online fundraiser.

Now, family and friends search for answers and justice for Koko's death.