Over $500,000 bond set for Make America Slime Again clothing creator in YSL RICO case

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is the first bond hearing.

One of the men charged in the same RICO indictment as Atlanta rapper Young Thug was granted bond on Friday - his first appearance since August 2022.

The judge ordered a $625,000 bond for Miles Farley. He was arrested in connection to March 2022 shooting death of Shymel Drinks, who was 23 years old. According to court documents, Drinks was allegedly a "rival gang member" of the suspected gang, Young Slime Life.

The courts draw similarities between Farley's clothing brand, Make America Slime Again, claiming he has a criminal affiliation with the group.

In August, Farley's lawyer argued in court that Farley was not involved in the alleged murder of Drinks and that he was with the wrong people at the wrong time. Farley's lawyer goes on to address his clothing brand, saying it has no criminal relation with Young Slime Life.

Bond was denied for Farley in August, with the judge agreeing with his previous position. Damekion Garlington, Quamarvious Nichols, Shannon Stillwell, along with Farley are all arrested in connection with Drinks' death on March 14.

Police said both parties were involved in a criminal street gang and later identified one group as Young Slime Life.