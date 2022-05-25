x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arrest made in Fayette County killing

Steven Andre Beacham of Douglasville faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

More Videos

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces charges including felony murder and aggravated assault in a Wednesday morning killing in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Forrest Lake Drive just before 2 a.m. "in reference to a verbal altercation in progress."

"When they arrived, deputies located the body of a deceased adult male in the front yard of the residence," a release from the sheriff's office said.

They said the victim, identified as 38-year-old Jabrell Jerome Buggs of Atlanta, had died of a suspected gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Steven Andre Beacham of Douglasville.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Douglasville Police Department aided in locating Beacham, the sheriff's office said.

Related Articles