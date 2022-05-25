Arrest made in Fayette County killing

Steven Andre Beacham of Douglasville faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces charges including felony murder and aggravated assault in a Wednesday morning killing in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Forrest Lake Drive just before 2 a.m. "in reference to a verbal altercation in progress."

"When they arrived, deputies located the body of a deceased adult male in the front yard of the residence," a release from the sheriff's office said.

They said the victim, identified as 38-year-old Jabrell Jerome Buggs of Atlanta, had died of a suspected gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Steven Andre Beacham of Douglasville.