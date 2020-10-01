GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a retired Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office sergeant says they know the "diligent efforts" of authorities will "ensure this killer is brought to justice."

Felix Cosme, 63, of Dacula, was gunned down Wednesday as he tried to protect himself and a female employee during a reported robbery attempt at an auto shop where they worked outside Buford.

His alleged killer fled the O'Reilly Auto Parts store just after the shooting at 8 p.m. and drove away toward I-85, which is about a half-mile away. Authorities aren't sure, however, if he actually got on the interstate. They don't believe he got away with any money.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken over this senseless shooting," his brother R.L. Cosme said.

Cosme's funeral will be held on Sunday - with no financial burden to the family, thanks to a local funeral home. Crowell Brothers Funeral Home is generously providing it to them at no cost.

"Their thoughtful contribution is a gift not only to our family, but to the entire law enforcement community," R.L. Cosme said.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Buford Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery.

Felix began serving as a law enforcement officer in 1979. He worked for the Macon Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Newburg New York Police Department and most recently the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, where he was employed from April 2006 and enjoyed serving as a sergeant in jail administration until his retirement in November 2015.

According to his obituary, he will be remembered for his love of motorcycles, dogs and horses.

"He always had a smile for everyone and was respected and loved by everyone who knew him," the obituary said.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Society of Humane Friends of Georgia in memory of Cosme.