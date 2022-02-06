Firebomb thrown into Atlanta law office: Authorities

No one was hurt, Atlanta Fire says.

ATLANTA — Atlanta authorities said they are investigating after a firebomb was thrown into law office Sunday. 11Alive crews were at the scene and saw firefighters at Arrington & Phillips LLP.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews and Atlanta Police officers were called to 2200 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta Sunday, which is the area of Arrington & Phillips LLP and not far from a U.S. post office.

The name of the law firm is Arrington and Phillips LLP where the alleged incident happened.

Firefighters tended to flames in the area after a spokesperson with the department said a firebomb was thrown into the building.