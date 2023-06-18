Five injured in mass shooting outside DeKalb County club

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are injured after a shooting outside the Cosmopolitan Premiere Lounge club in DeKalb County.
This happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday off Glenwood Road.
At this time, details are limited. Officers have also yet to provide information on the extent of the victim's injuries.
Back in October of 2022, a shooting at the same location killed a security guard and left another person injured.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
