Five injured in mass shooting outside DeKalb County club

The extent of the victim's injuries

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are injured after a shooting outside the Cosmopolitan Premiere Lounge club in DeKalb County.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday off Glenwood Road.

At this time, details are limited. Officers have also yet to provide information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Back in October of 2022, a shooting at the same location killed a security guard and left another person injured.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.