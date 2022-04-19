Florida man charged with murder of his aunt, uncle in middle Georgia

The older couple was found dead in their home on Elm Street in Wilkinson County.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man from Florida was arrested and charged with murdering his aunt and uncle inside their Wilkinson County home on Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Jordan Kyle Lemaster, 34, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault for the double homicide, investigators said.

The Gordon Police Department asked the GBI to assist with the investigation where they found a couple, identified as Pamela Ann Williams, 70, and Ricky Howard Williams, 74, dead in their home on Elm Street.

The GBI said they found Lemaster in Sebastian, Fla., where he's from. They said he was recently living in Wilkinson County with his aunt and uncle.

Investigators said they will bring Lemaster back to Georgia to be booked into the Wilkinson County Jail.

Information regarding how the couple died was not released.