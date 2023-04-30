Man shot to death in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old was shot dead by a home in southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta Police Department officers were called to a home along 3000 block of Forrest Park Road SE around 4:13 p.m. Sunday. The neighborhood is on the edge of metro Atlanta's perimeter, not far from South Atlanta High School.
When officers arrived, they found the man dead, they said. He had a gunshot wound, according to police.
APD's Homicide Unit went to the shooting scene to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
