Man shot to death in Atlanta, police say

The 39-year-old died from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old was shot dead by a home in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called to a home along 3000 block of Forrest Park Road SE around 4:13 p.m. Sunday. The neighborhood is on the edge of metro Atlanta's perimeter, not far from South Atlanta High School.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead, they said. He had a gunshot wound, according to police.

APD's Homicide Unit went to the shooting scene to investigate the circumstances of the incident.