ATLANTA — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a man who they said is wanted for aggravated child molestation.

According to deputies, Ronald Pelissero is known to drive a 2006 white 4-door Toyota Tundra SR5 pickup, with Georgia tag number RPQ 7739.

Deputies said that if he is seen, Pelissero is not to be approached.

Anyone with information about Pelissero's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Don Haff at 770-781-3047 or via email at dehaff@forsythco.com.

